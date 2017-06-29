Posted Jun. 29, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.

Walgreens, LabCorp partner for in-store lab services

Published: 2017-06-29 07:14:15

Updated: 2017-06-29 07:14:15

You may not have to go to your doctor's office or a special lab for blood and other tests in the near future. Why?

Walgreens' slogan "At the Corner of Happy & Healthy" may soon include "lab testing."

LabCorp and Walgreens are partnering to offer LabCorp testing services in the drug store chain with one of the first to be based in Morrisville.

The companies announced the partnership on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Seven Walgreens stores, including five in Denver and one in Illinois, will be the first to "begin seeing patients," the firms said.

LabCorp, which is based in Burlington, and Walgreens will co-brand the centers as "LabCorp at Walgreens."

The centers will provide patients a "secure, comfortable environment" for specimen collection. The companies also plan to check out other ways to "enhance patient care," they said in a joint statement.

“The customer-centric culture and nationwide footprint of Walgreens are a perfect match for LabCorp and the patients we serve," said LabCorp Chairman and CEO David King. "This significant collaboration will enhance LabCorp’s patient engagement in key markets across the country and offer increased access to LabCorp’s broad range of laboratory services as we execute our mission to improve health and lives.”

Walgreens already offers what it calls Healthcare Clinics at some 400 stores.



“This agreement brings together Walgreens trusted pharmacy and community health care services with LabCorp’s long-standing reputation for innovation and quality in diagnostic laboratory testing,” said Alex Gourlay, Walgreens president and co-chief operating officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “We look forward to bringing affordable and accessible health care to the communities we serve.”



LabCorp operates 1,750 patient service centers.

Walgreens operates more than 8,000 drugstores across all 50 states.



WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.