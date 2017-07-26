Updated Jul. 26, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.

Top Verizon reseller picks Raleigh for new HQ, 250 jobs

A Wireless, the largest independent selling agent for Verizon with more than 1,000 retail outlets, is moving its headquarters and support operations to Raleigh and plans to create some 250 jobs that will pay an average wage of $93,000.

The company, which launched in North Carolina more than a decade ago, is expected to have a $23 million payroll in Wake County. Its current headquarters is located in Greenville. The company launched in Wilson in 1996. It currently operates a second headquarters in Minnesota. Richard and David Balot co-founded the venture.

A Wireless, Wake Economic Development, the City of Raleigh and the North Carolina Department of Commerce jointly announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

The deal includes a pledge of several million dollars investment in the new headquarters by A Wireless. Wake Economic Development and the City of Raleigh cited a commitment of $5.6 million; the Commerce department said the total was just under $5 million.

The state is providing a $3.3 million Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) that would be worth more than $3 million spread across 12 years if all investment and job creation goals are met.

New jobs will include:

“We are thrilled to locate our corporate headquarters in Wake County,” George Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of A Wireless, said in a statement. “The community’s robust job market, skilled people, vibrant growth, and strong technology base provide the right resources for us to continue our rapid growth.”

A Wireless, which is privately held, currently employs more than 5,500 people across 46 states.

“A Wireless will join a growing number of technology leaders who call North Carolina home,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland in the announcement. “Our state’s university and community college system, talent, quality of life, and community of IT powerhouses allow companies like A Wireless to thrive.”

Why Raleigh?

The company cited the Triangle's workforce and universities.



"This announcement is a testament to the Triangle region's strong talent pool and education ecosystem,” said Michael Haley, executive director of Wake County Economic Development. “We look forward to their growth and success in Wake County.”

