Google: We generate $2.38B in business across NC
Research Triangle Park, N.C. — Google says it is driving $2.38 billion worth of economic activity across North Carolina while working with thousands of website publishers and providing free advertising to non-profits.
That's nearly triple the economic impact Google reported in 2009.
Google disclosed the data in its annual economic impact report that was issued Wednesday.
The Internet giant operates numerous outposts across North Carolina, including:
- A huge data center in Lenoir
- A software development office in Chapel Hill
- Google Fiber operations in both the Triangle and Charlotte
Highlights from North Carolina include:
- $2.38 billion of economic activity Google helped provide for NC businesses, website publishers, and non-profits in 2016.
- $11 million of free advertising was provided to North Carolina non-profits through the Google Ad Grants program.
- 37,000 North Carolina businesses, website publishers, and non-profits utilized Google’s advertising tools, AdWords and AdSense, in 2016.
In 2009, Google reported an economic impact of nearly $779 million, working with 39,600 advertisers and website publishers and providing $1.2 million in support to non-profits.
Google says it is responsible for $222 billion in economic output across the U.S.
The company says it also continues to add jobs with more than 50,000 people employed across 21 states, an increase of more than 22,000 over the past three years.
Read the full report at:
https://economicimpact.google.com/#/
