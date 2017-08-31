Updated Aug. 30, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.

Carvana, a 5-story 'vending machine for cars,' comes to Raleigh

Published: 2017-08-30 08:03:00

Updated: 2017-08-30 08:03:46

Carvana comes to Raleigh Image 1 of 2 · Next Image… On The Web Carvana

Carvana, a "five-story, all-glass vending machine for cars," has come to Raleigh.

The "Raleigh Car Vending Machine" is the sixth to be built, joining others in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Nashville.

It is located off I-440 at 1631 Navaho Drive, Raleigh, and can be seen from the Beltline.

"The Raleigh Car Vending Machine will serve as a pick-up experience for customers who purchase a car online through Carvana.com," the company announced Wednesday.

Carvana sells vehicles online and makes deliveries as soon as the next day.

Customers can now elect to pick up their purchased car from the Raleigh Car Vending Machine, which holds up to 18 vehicles.

“If you’ve driven through Raleigh lately, you’ve likely seen the vending machine taking shape and wondered what it was. The wait is over, and we look forward to welcoming customers at North Carolina’s very first Car Vending Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re making car buying fun again by giving customers an easy, quick alternative to the traditional dealership.”

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.