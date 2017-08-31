Carvana, a 5-story 'vending machine for cars,' comes to Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Carvana, a "five-story, all-glass vending machine for cars," has come to Raleigh.
The "Raleigh Car Vending Machine" is the sixth to be built, joining others in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Nashville.
It is located off I-440 at 1631 Navaho Drive, Raleigh, and can be seen from the Beltline.
"The Raleigh Car Vending Machine will serve as a pick-up experience for customers who purchase a car online through Carvana.com," the company announced Wednesday.
Carvana sells vehicles online and makes deliveries as soon as the next day.
Customers can now elect to pick up their purchased car from the Raleigh Car Vending Machine, which holds up to 18 vehicles.
“If you’ve driven through Raleigh lately, you’ve likely seen the vending machine taking shape and wondered what it was. The wait is over, and we look forward to welcoming customers at North Carolina’s very first Car Vending Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We’re making car buying fun again by giving customers an easy, quick alternative to the traditional dealership.”
So they get the car here, then they put it in the vending machine just so you can go there to pick it up and see the vending machine operate?
Tell me why you can't just order it online and they deliver it to your house?
This seems to be a show for no good reason.
