Uber launches UberEats app in Triangle for deliveries from 100+ restaurants
Raleigh, N.C. — Have a hankering for cupcakes? Or TexMex cuisine? Something other than chain-story pizza? UberEats offers tasty selections for those who are hungry and want take-out delivered to home. And your favorite dining-out experience that hasn't offered delivery before just may do so now.
Uber, the global ride-sharing company that has invested heavily in building a state-wide presence across North Carolina over the past several years, is now offering UberEats delivery in the Triangle.
Announced Wednesday, UberEats is an app that enables users to order food from some 100 Triangle area restaurants. Drinks, too.
The goodies are delivered by an Uber driver for a fee. Tips can be added.
A search for eateries partnering with Uber in Raleigh serves up a wide selection of choices with menus, prices, hours of operation - and more.
Here's a sample from Gigi's Cupcakes as listed at UberEats:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte $3.25
- S'mores $3.25
- Birthday Surprise [cupcakes] $3.25
- Midnight Magic [devils food cake with dark chocolate chips] $3.25
Ready to order?
Visit: https://www.ubereats.com/raleigh/
Uber launched UberEats in early 2016, and the service has proved to be one of its more successful offerings in the midst of other challenges - from management woes to increasing competition from firms such as Lyft and regulatory hurdles.
- VIDEO: Learn more aboutUberEats at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSi6TaXRhdc
