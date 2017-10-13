Can RTP win Amazon HQ2? Studies all over map, from good to little chance
Video
Related Blog Posts
- Economists: Amazon HQ2 project impact would be 'huge' from jobs to economic impact, housing, more
- Mike Walden: Should North Carolina bid for Amazon HQ2?
- Triangle business, economic teams ramp up Amazon HQ2 project bid
- John Kane: Government must 'lead the efforts' to land Amazon HQ2
- NC economic development officials stay mum on Amazon HQ2
- So who are the other top contenders for Amazon HQ2?
- Research Triangle Foundation: RTP is 'perfect solution' for Amazon HQ2 project
- NCSU economist: Triangle 'will be at top' of Amazon HQ2 project
- Amazon's HQ2 shopping list is tailor-made for RTP
- Amazon spells out HQ2 requirements: Urban campus, mass transit, airport access, more
- Amazon plans $5B investment, 50,000 jobs in search for 2nd HQ
On The Web
Research Triangle Park, N.C. — Is the Research Triangle a legitimate contended for the massive $5 billion, 50,000 job Amazon HQ2 project? Various studies are all over the map with RTP ranked a contender to having no chance.
For example, The Brookings Institute's study doesn't even list the Triangle in the top 20.
However, high-profile Anderson Economic Group sees the Triangle as No. 12 on its list.
And a Silicon Valley economic development tool startup lists Raleigh-Cary (not including Durham-Chapel Hill and thus much of RTP itself) as its No. 6 choice.
Here's a look at these three reports, which are among the most recent in a host of studies done since the Amazon HQ announcement last month. Bids to win the project are due to Amazon by Oct. 19.
The Proven list
Let's start with the data compiled from Proven, the San Francisco firm that likes Raleigh's chances.
"Our platform ranks cities based on the number of great companies that are already there, Proven's Miguel Avila tells WRAL TechWire.
"Choosing a city is not just about taxes and incentives. Amazon needs good people, and needs to know that other companies have already chosen to locate in that region."
Raleigh-Cary receives a score 53.74 from Proven. The capital city MSA ranks behind Phoenix, Jackson Ms., Boston, Washington D.C. and Miami.
And Raleigh gets a boost from the existence of tech companies such as Red Hat as well as Cary-based SAS.
"We determine the community scores by the number of high quality companies that are in a region. The more companies that are in the region, the higher the score. We look at things like number of employees, the profitability of those companies and the investment they are making in the region," Avila explains.
Why not include Durham and Chapel Hill?
"We just picked the Raleigh-Cary MSA but we could also look at the greater region too," he says. "We just happened to look at the region in this case as an example."
The company relies on data - especially job creation - provided by economic developers to help generate the score.
"The most important thing we look at is the relative strength of the company that has decided to invest in the region," Avila says. "The more jobs they create, the higher the score. We ask each Economic Development Organization to help us compile the data, which then informs the scores. The local economic development organizations are best positioned to know exactly which companies have settled in the region."
Avila also says a region's record for attracting companies is important.
"We believe that great regions attract great companies," he says. "The more companies that a region attracts, the more important it is. This is a better way to judge the quality of a region, we believe, than other metrics."
The AEG list
Raleigh ranks 12th among 35 metro areas ranked by AEG with three key factors leading to an overall index score.
Its score of 3.65 os based on the following ranks among the 35 cities:
- No. 6 - Cost of doing business
- No. 7 - Ease of transportation
- No. 33 - Labor and business services
The top 11 cities are:
- New York City
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- Atlanta
- Washington D.C.
- Philadelphia
- Dallas
- Salt Lake City
- San Diego
- Cleveland
Read more about the report at:
http://www.andersoneconomicgroup.com/Publications/Detail/tabid/125/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/8287/The-AEG-HQ2-Index-Which-Cities-Could-Be-at-the-Top-of-Amazons-Wishlist.aspx
The Brookings Institute's top 20
What follows is the Brookings list in alphabetic order:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Denver
- Detroit
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Seattle
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Washington, D.C.
Editor's Blog
The latest blog posts from our WRAL TechWire and WRAL editors. Read more articles…
Please Log In to add a comment.
Latest for Insiders
Latest Tech News
Biotech & Life Science
CONNECT
The Skinny
- Economists: Amazon HQ2 project impact would be 'huge' from jobs to economic impact, housing, more
- As office parks take a shine to car care startup Spiffy, CEO Wingo adds ExxonMobil as partner
- HP strengthens hold on No. 1 PC sales spot; Lenovo slips - especially in US
- NC native building a potential powerhouse with software-defined electricity
- Pittsboro startup creating energy with its software-defined electricity (+ video)
- ShareFile founder Lipson pledges to help Citrix workers being laid off
- How Black Founders boot camp pays off: The Bandwagon story
- Black founders boot camp to offer startups even more support (+ camp lineup)
- Can social media answer questions about Las Vegas shooter?
- Report: Raleigh No. 10 fastest growing large city in US