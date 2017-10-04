Updated Oct. 4, 2017 at 10:04 a.m.

Layoffs hit Citrix, which has major operation in Raleigh

Updated: 2017-10-04 10:04:54

International software firm Citrix, which has a major operation and hundreds of employees in Raleigh, is laying off employees around the globe.

"Citrix recently signaled its intent to accelerate the company’s transformation to a subscription / cloud-based business model, and to invest in the high-growth initiatives that will drive our next phase of growth. It is anticipated that the shift to the cloud will only pick up speed, and to accomplish the company’s goals, Citrix is rebalancing investments and winding down certain products," Citrix spokesperson Eric Armstrong told WRAL Tech Wire.

However, he provided few details.

"Because notifications are ongoing across the globe and out of respect for those impacted, we are not sharing the number of impacted employees globally or in any specific location," Armstrong said.

Armstrong did say that the Raleigh operation "certainly remains a strategic location for Citrix."

The company also plans to continue hiring in Raleigh for its ShareFile operations, he added.

Reports about the layoffs emerged on Tuesday and grew in number overnight. Tips to WRAL.com and posts on the Internet say that employees in Raleigh are being told if they are losing their jobs this morning, although another report said some employees were told on Tuesday.

"It's Started," reads a post at Layoff.com.

"People already being told. Meeting invites starting to be sent as well. Here we go, friends."

In an email to WRAL, another source wrote employees were "crying" after being informed.

"Citrix emailed about 35% of its employees and scheduled times for them to meet the Top guy and HR in the commons area, outside of the building in flights," th person wrote. "People were crying and packing up their belongings [Tuesday]."

Citrix announced plans in December of last year to add another 400 jobs at its Raleigh office, which is located in the Warehouse District.

The local operation is built around ShareFile, a company launched and grown in the Triangle by Duke University alum and entrepreneur Jesse Lipson.

Lipson left the firm earlier this year. He sold the company to Citrix in 2011 and remained with Citrix as leader of its Raleigh operations, spearheading the building of a new headquarters and the hiring of hundreds of new workers.

Citrix has been the subject of merger and takeover rumors for months.

Citrix was first reported to be looking for a buyer by Bloomberg news in March. Bloomberg estimated at that time the price would be a hefty one - $15 billion.

In July, Kirill Tatarinov left after 18 months as CEO. Chief financial officer David Henshall replaced him. He's the firm's fourth CEO since 2015, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

The company has posted nearly 200 job openings, according to jobs website Glassdoor.

"These decisions, although difficult, allow us to accelerate our transformation and to reinvest in the new skills, teams and business processes throughout the organization that will ensure that our company continues to grow and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders," Armstrong said.

