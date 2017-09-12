Updated Sep. 12, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.

Infosys picks Brier Creek site for 2,000-job Triangle hub

Technology firm Infosys said Tuesday that it will put a planned 2,000-person operations hub in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh.

The India-based firm, which provides outsourcing services, will anchor the 121,000-square-foot Legacy at Brier Creek building, at 7751 Brier Creek Parkway.

"This is a very exciting milestone for us," President Ravi Kumar said during a news conference at the State Capitol with Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company plans to start with a 500-person base in Brier Creek but will have 2,000 people working at the operations hub by 2021, Kumar said.

"The day we started our journey of evaluating (possible sites), we realized this is a center we cannot miss," he said of the Triangle. "We almost decided right on Day 1."

Still, North Carolina awarded Infosys nearly $25 million in state grants to land the operation.

"This is a big deal for our state," Cooper said, calling it a $3 billion investment.

The Triangle hub is part of Infosys' plan to add as many as 10,000 U.S. jobs in the coming years, in Raleigh and three other hubs around the country.

Kumar said Infosys, which already employs 1,200 people in North Carolina, was attracted to the Triangle because computer-savvy graduates of area universities will supply a steady pool of talent to hire software developers, analysts, architects and other technology professionals and because of a diverse customer base of pharmaceutical, financial services and clean tech companies.

"We were just so impressed by what we saw here," he said.

Data analytics will be one of the first focuses for the Triangle hub, he said, noting that North Carolina State University has "a very powerful program" from which the company can draw.

Infosys Foundation, which focuses on computer education, and an investment fund for tech startups also will play roles in the local community, Kumar said.

"We promise we are going to be a very vibrant employer in North Carolina and in the city of Raleigh," he said.

