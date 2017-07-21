Posted Jul. 21, 2017 at 8:12 a.m.
The "cloud" is becoming an increasing important growth sector for Microsoft with its Azure-brand revenues surging 97 percent year-over-year. CEO Satya Nadella explains what's happening in his own words....
In his own words: Microsoft CEO touts 97% cloud growth
Post a comment
Print this blog post
The "cloud" is becoming an increasing important growth sector for Microsoft with its Azure-brand revenues surging 97 percent year-over-year. CEO Satya Nadella explains what's happening in his own words....
Editor's Blog
The latest blog posts from our WRAL TechWire and WRAL editors. Read more articles…
Please Log In to add a comment.
Latest for Insiders
Latest Tech News
Biotech & Life Science
CONNECT
The Skinny
- More to fear: 'Email compromise' attack a bigger threat than ransomware, Cisco says (+ video, tips to fight attacks)
- Lenovo CEO sets new target, hints he might quit if he fails
- Tech exec Steve Malik uses entrepreneurial skills in Major League Soccer, stadium pitches
- Coastal Credit Union's 3-year road to digital finance hit, led by its CIO
- RTP's job market: Thousands of open positions but tough to fill
- Watson a dunce? Analysts question just how smart IBM's AI play really is
- US sales plunge - Lenovo loses grip on global No. 1 PC ranking
- Inside the Zift merger: How it came about, more
- Ways forward for women entrepreneurs to end 'endemic bias'
- Women finally achieving equality in VC - via crowdfunding