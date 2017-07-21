Posted Jul. 21, 2017 at 8:12 a.m.

Premium Lock In his own words: Microsoft CEO touts 97% cloud growth

Published: 2017-07-21 08:12:24
Updated: 2017-07-21 08:12:24

Post a comment
Print this blog post
Satya Nadella Satya Nadella (Microsoft photo)

By WRAL TechWire

Tags: smart grid

The "cloud" is becoming an increasing important growth sector for Microsoft with its Azure-brand revenues surging 97 percent year-over-year. CEO Satya Nadella explains what's happening in his own words....

Read More
Read More

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.
Editor's Blog

Editor's Blog

The latest blog posts from our WRAL TechWire and WRAL editors. Read more articles…

Please Log In to add a comment.

Latest for Insiders

Latest Tech News

Hot Off The Wire

Biotech & Life Science

Venture & Innovation