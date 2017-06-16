Posted Jun. 16, 2017 at 12:01 a.m.

Healthcare solutions group relocates headquarters to Rocky Mount Mills development

Published: 2017-06-16 00:01:00

Updated: 2017-06-16 00:01:00

Envolve Vision, a part of healthcare solutions company Envolve Health, is relocating its headquarters to the Rocky Mount Mills development in that Edgecombe County city.

The development is owned by Capitol Broadcasting Company, the corporate parent of WRAL.com and WRAL TechWire. CBC also renovated the American Tobacco Campus in Durham.

The relocation was announced early Friday.

Envolve Vision is already based in Rocky Mount and will become a major tenant in the former mill into a 200,000 square foot development. Envolve Health is part of Centene Corporation.

Some 120 employees are expected to be part of the move into nearly 23,000 square feet of space by the summer of 2018.

"Envolve Vision was founded more than 30 years ago in Rocky Mount, and we are delighted to be able to relocate and remain in our hometown," said Envolve Vision Chief Executive Officer David Lavely in the announcement.

"This will be a world class environment that will enhance our service to our customers."

Lavely said the space also will assist the company in work force recruiting.

"There is nothing in our region - perhaps anywhere - quite like Rocky Mount Mills, given its history, its scale, its river setting [overlooking the Tar River]," said Michael Goodmon, vice president of real estate for CBC. "We are privileged to be writing a new chapter in the Mills' long history of excellence, and thrilled to welcome a neighbor as innovative and community-minded as Envolve Vison."

The Rocky Mount Mills development includes a total of 300,000 space as well as land set aside for advanced manufacturing.

Some 100 new and restored homes and loft apartments also are planned.

The campus is already home to a craft brewery incubator, several craft breweries, and a brewery lab operated by the Nash Community College as part of a Brewing, Distillation, and Fermentation degree.

Envolve Vision administers routing and medical surgical eye care benefits, serving more than 9 million customers across 22 states and Puerto Rico.

It is part of Envolve Health, offers a wide variety of services, including medical and care management, specialty pharmacy, vision, dental, life and health wellness management as well as data, analytics and IT solutions.

​

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.