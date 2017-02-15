Updated Feb. 15, 2017 at 4:06 p.m.

Google Fiber: 'Here to stay in Triangle' as changes sweep company

Google Fiber is reaching out to assure Triangle customers - and potential ones - that the company is "here to stay in the Triangle."

GF issued the statement Wednesday afternoon following a report of major changes within the company. It's the second time in recent months that GF has reaffirmed its commitment to the Triangle. The first statement came last October.

"Google Fiber is here to stay in the Triangle," a GF spokesperson said in an email to WRAL TechWire.

."We have many happy customers in Morrisville, and earlier this month we laid down roots in Raleigh with our new Fiber Space and announced that customers in the North Hills, midtown area can sign up for Google Fiber."

Earlier in the afternoon, Business Insider broke the news that Google Access (parent of Google Fiber) had named a new top executive and that "hundreds" of employees were being shifted to positions "within Google itself."

The new exec is Gregory McCray, who recently joined Alphabet (Google's parent) after serving as CEO of Aereo communications.

"There will not be any layoffs related to the move," Business Insider added.

"Employees will be placed in Google positions related to the company's key growth areas such as cloud, YouTube, and hardware."

McCray also is a board member of CenturyLink, a telecommunications firm with some operations in North Carolina.

Business Insider cited CenturyLink as a potential buyer of Google Fiber if Google decided to sell the operation.

GF recently expanded its Triangle network to North Hills in Raleigh. The company said it was pausing expansion of its network with the exception of the Triangle and a few other markets last October.

GF also recently opened a customer service center in Raleigh.

