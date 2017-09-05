Updated Sep. 5, 2017 at 8:08 a.m.

Eager to buy next-gen $1K iPhone? No thanks, most of us say

A new survey finds that the forthcoming iPhone just may not be the huge hit so many people are expecting - especially if they are $1,000 or more.

However, consumers do say what they most want in a new phone - practical wants - even as they balk at the growing use of mobile payments technology such as ApplePay.

According to financial website WalletHub, 74 percent of those surveyed say they DON'T plan to buy the next-generation Apple wonder device, which is expected to be unveiled within the next few days.

The percentage climbs HIGHER to 80 percent who will not buy if the phone is $1,000 or more.

Apple has set its next product showcase for Sept. 12. And the hype already is heavy.

"Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary," The Associated Press reports.

"Even if a fancier version is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus."

What consumers want

More consumers might be tempted to buy if the new iPhones offer some additional "wants:"

27 percent of those surveyed want more battery life

23 percent want a shatterproof phone

14 percent want wireless charging

But Apple may be going for more flash and tech than practicality.

"Apple's invitation seemed to hint that something colorful is in store as it presented a multi-hued depiction of the company's famous logo," the AP says.

"That choice will likely spur speculation that Apple's new phone will feature a screen with organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, which will display more vivid colors than previous models. Rival phones from Samsung already use OLED."

Apple continues to drive ApplePay for point-of-sale wireless purchases. And a recent report forecasts that so-called "contactless" pay will be responsible for more than half of all purchases within five years.

However, WalletHub's survey found that a mere 8 percent of people said they found mobile pay offerings most convenient.

Sixty-four percent in the survey still prefer using debit and credit cards.

Interestingly, just 28 percent say that cash is the easiest way to pay.

WalletHub conducted the online survey from Aug. 21-28.

