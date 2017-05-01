Durham No. 6, Raleigh No. 12 as best place to start a new business
On The Web
Research Triangle Park, N.C. — The Bull City beats the City of Oaks as the best big city to start a business, according to a new study. But the big North Carolina winner is the Queen City, which ranks No. 3.
So says WalletHub in its report, which was issued Monday morning.
Tops in the country is Oklahoma City followed by Salt Lake City.
Based on a variety of economic statistics, government data and weighting by its own evaluation team, WalletHub gave Durham a score of 53.59 for the sixth spot.
No doubt the Bull City would have ranked higher had it not scored a low of No. 147 among 150 ranked cities for access to financing.
"In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs — from restaurant owners to high-tech movers and shakers — maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub’s analysts compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in the 150 most populated U.S. cities," the authors explained. "We did so using 18 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability."
Three overalle key factors included:
- Business environment
- Access to resources
- Business costs
Durham ranked highest (14) in access to resources overall, 29th in business costs, and 69th in business environment.
Raleigh earned a 52.42 score.
The capital scored best in access to resources (16) followed by business costs (47) and access business environment (58).
Charlotte led the state at 54.90.
The Queen City's best score came in business environment (14) followed by access to resources (36) and business costs (48).
Other North Carolina cities in the ranking:
- Winston-Salem, No. 17
- Fayetteville, No. 36
- Greensboro, No. 56
Fayetteville was the only North Carolina city to lead in a statistical category, sharing the top spot for longest average work week.
Read the full report at:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-to-start-a-business/2281/
The Skinny
WRAL TechWire Publisher and Editor Rick Smith dishes out tidbits from the local technology sector. Read more articles…
Please Log In to add a comment.
Latest for Insiders
Latest Tech News
Biotech & Life Science
CONNECT
The Skinny
- Durham No. 6, Raleigh No. 12 as best place to start a new business
- Monica Doss, first lady of entrepreneurship in NC
- Remembering Mark Binker, a true insider whose insight made WTW better
- Venessa Harrison: The journey from operator to president AT&T North Carolina
- Score one for RTP: CEO explains why he bolted Silicon Valley for Triangle
- Dr. James Goodnight, part 2: Advice on overcoming adversity, his proudest SAS memories, and the Triangle's bright future
- NC Biz Wire, PACES team, Google Fiber advocate land WRAL TechWire Editor's Choice Awards
- TechWire Awards go to six individual, six corporate Triangle tech, life science leaders
- Dr. James Goodnight: From moment of inspiration to building SAS, a global software powerhouse
- With all tickets gone, TechWire Awards to be streamed live at WRAL.com