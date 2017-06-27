Updated Jun. 27, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.

Want job at IBM? Big Blue is looking for 'content directors'

Published: 2017-06-27 06:45:00

Updated: 2017-06-27 06:55:53

IBM Watson avatar

Looking for a job? Want to work for IBM? A very intriguing job posting recently showed up for a position at Big Blue in Research Triangle Park and in Raleigh: A "content director." Here's a look....

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.