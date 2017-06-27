Updated Jun. 27, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.

Premium Lock Want job at IBM? Big Blue is looking for 'content directors'

Published: 2017-06-27 06:45:00
Updated: 2017-06-27 06:55:53

Post a comment
Print this blog post
IBM Watson avatar IBM Watson avatar

By RICK SMITH, WRAL TechWire Editor

Tags: IBM, Employment

Research Triangle Park, N.C. — Looking for a job? Want to work for IBM? A very intriguing job posting recently showed up for a position at Big Blue in Research Triangle Park and in Raleigh: A "content director." Here's a look....

Read More
Read More

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.
The Skinny

The Skinny

WRAL TechWire Publisher and Editor Rick Smith dishes out tidbits from the local technology sector. Read more articles…

Please Log In to add a comment.

Latest for Insiders

Latest Tech News

Hot Off The Wire

Biotech & Life Science

Venture & Innovation