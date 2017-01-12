Posted Jan. 12, 2017 at 1:33 p.m.

Amazon, which is growing NC presence, to add 100,000 jobs across 'many states'

Published: 2017-01-12 13:33:20

Updated: 2017-01-12 13:33:20

Amazon, which has steadily been expanding its presence in North Carolina, plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.

Amazon has been expanding its delivery services for various products across the Triangle in recent months.

It also plans a distribution center in Charlotte and maintains one in Concord that opened in 2015.

More than 60 open jobs are already available, according to jobs site Indeed.com.

(For job info, see: https://www.indeed.com/q-Amazon-l-North-Carolina-jobs.html)

"These new job opportunities are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels -- from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training. Many of the roles will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced over the past several months and are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and many other states across the country," Amazon said in the announcement.

The Seattle company says the new jobs will be filled by people of differing experiences and education levels.

"In addition to direct job creation, Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will continue to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people across the U.S. who want the flexibility to start their own business, work part-time or set their own schedule," the statement added.

Amazon.com Inc. says it's expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores.

Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy's moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.

WRAL TechWire any time: Twitter, Facebook

Copyright 2017 WRAL TechWire. All rights reserved.