After Trump meeting, Bayer-Monsanto pledge could mean jobs in RTP

Would a Monsanto-Bayer merger mean more jobs for the Triangle if the incoming Trump administration OKs it?

The crop science giants say they will look to hire "agriculture: geneticists, roboticists, satellite imagery specialists, engineers, data scientists, advanced breeders and statisticians." And Bayer has a major presence in RTP where its North American crop operations are based.

President-elect Donald Trump's meeting last week with the CEOs of Bayer and Monsanto is generating a lot of headlines - so much so, in fact, that the two executives issued a joint statement about their plans to create jobs and invest billions in research and development if a proposed $57 billion wins approval.

"More specifically, this is an investment in the U.S. heartland with global seeds and traits research and development for the combined company being headquartered in St. Louis, along with its agriculture North American commercial headquarters and additional research and commercial locations throughout the United States," the joint statement says.

While some Bayer operations would move to St. Louis, the company has said it would retain a major R&D center in the Triangle.

But would a deal now possibly mean more jobs? Those people will have to be hired somewhere.

Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal declared "Bayer Will Keep Monsanto Jobs in U.S., Trump Team Says"

The story noted that "President-elect’s spokesman says Bayer agreed to keep U.S. jobs and create at least 3,000 more after merger."

And the Trump team's comments "could leave Bayer and Monsanto little room to deviate from the employment commitment," the Journal added.

As to where and when jobs would be added, nothing was specified - at least publicly.

"Trump met this past week with the heads of German chemical company Bayer and seed and herbicide giant Monsanto, who made their case for their $57 billion merger," The Associated Press reported.

Trump must be listening.

Bayer-Monsanto statement

Here in full is the statement the companies issued Tuesday:

"Werner Baumann, Bayer CEO, and Hugh Grant, Monsanto Chairman and CEO, had a very productive meeting last week with President-Elect Trump and his team to share their view on the future of the agriculture industry and its need for innovation. The driving force behind the Bayer-Monsanto combination is increasing and accelerating innovation to help growers around the world address challenges like climate change and food security. This becomes increasingly important as we all work together to feed a growing population in a sustainable way.

"The United States is a global leader in agriculture, and the combination of Bayer-Monsanto will underscore that role and ensure the United States retains a pre-eminent position as the anchor of the industry. The combined company expects to spend approximately $16 billion for R&D in agriculture over the next six years with at least half of this investment made in the United States. This is an investment in innovation and people that will create several thousand new high-tech, well-paying jobs after integration is complete, jobs that will keep America at the forefront of agricultural innovation and that serve U.S. farmers by delivering better products and services faster.

"More specifically, this is an investment in the U.S. heartland with global seeds and traits research and development for the combined company being headquartered in St. Louis, along with its agriculture North American commercial headquarters and additional research and commercial locations throughout the United States. These high-tech jobs will drive future innovation in agriculture: geneticists, roboticists, satellite imagery specialists, engineers, data scientists, advanced breeders and statisticians."

